LaFon Hatfield



Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for LaFon Hatfield will be held at Monday, May 20th at 3:00 pm in the Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Rev. Mark Briggs officiating. Visitation with the family will be held on Monday from 2:00 pm until service time in the chapel. Interment will be at Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery following services.



LaFon was born on February 19, 1927 in Shreveport, LA to Lewis Alford Abell and Shelly Mable Abell and went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 17, 2019.



LaFon was preceded in death by her beloved husband James E. Hatfield Jr., son in law, Joseph "Buddy" Shaver and Ricky Lennard. Left to cherish her beautiful memories are her sons, James Hatfield, George Hatfield and Rodney Hatfield; daughters, Charlotte Shaver and Carolyn Templeton; brother Lewis W. Abell; 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Also, special extended family, Jessie Thomas and Bill Templeton.



LaFon was blessed with a large and loving family. She married her best friend and shared 60 years together, where they raised 5 children with patience, love, and humility. LaFon had a sweet spirit and loving personality which made her a favorite of every one she met. She loved her church family and especially enjoyed singing with the "Larks" at Haynes Avenue Baptist Church.



Honoring LaFon as pallbearers will be her grandsons Eric Hatfield, Heath Hatfield, Jimmy Hatfield, Brian Shaver, Scotty Shaver, Alan Templeton and Ryan Templeton. Published in Shreveport Times on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary