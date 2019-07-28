Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Summer Grove Baptist Church
LaFon Webb Monroe

LaFon Webb Monroe Obituary
LaFon Webb Monroe

- - On July 22, 2019, LaFon Monroe of Shreveport, LA peacefully entered the gates of heaven after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Summer Grove Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Summer Grove Baptist Church or the LA Baptist Children's Home. The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Manor West, Dr. Michael Aura, and the staff of WKBossier Medical Center for all the care and support provided during Mrs. Monroe's last days.
Published in Shreveport Times from July 28 to Aug. 3, 2019
