LaJuan Louise Franklin Johnson
Doyline - Funeral services to honor the life of LaJuan Louise Franklin Johnson, age 87, will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel in Haughton, LA on Friday March 20, 2020 at 11am. The family will receive visitors starting at 10am. Officiating the service will be Reverend George Rodgers & Brother Mike Reichard, Pastor of Koran Baptist Church. Graveside service will immediately follow at Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery.
LaJuan was born on July 23, 1932 in Elm Grove, LA and passed away at her home on March 17, 2020 in Doyline, LA surrounded by family and friends.
Mrs. Johnson was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was the co-owner of Donald Johnson Store in Haughton, LA where she retired after 32 yrs. She was a devoted Christian who loved her church and church family at Koran Baptist Church where she was a charter member. She loved the outdoors where she spent a lifetime of hunting and fishing with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Gwendolyn Dent; daughter in-law, Irma Johnson; grandchildren, Perry Dent, Shannon McMahan & husband Tommy, Kelly Byrd & husband Jeff, Shane Johnson & wife Julie; ten great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, F. Donald Johnson; sons, Donald Ray Johnson & Robert P. Johnson; grandson, Don Johnson; son-in-law, Jimmy Dent; parents, Noel & Susie Franklin; in-laws, Frank "Raz" & Maynard Johnson; siblings, LeJean Munn, LaDonna Franklin, Lester B. Franklin, Leadis Tennison, Leida Drew & Kenneth Ray Franklin.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Dent, LaMonte Hoffmann, Tom Tennison, Lemuel Tennison and Mike Munn. Honorary pallbearers will be: Shane Johnson, Mark Allaband and Mark Johnson.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Theresa & Mark Allaband & Southern Care Hospice for the special love, care and assistance they provided to LaJuan and family.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020