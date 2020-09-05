Lane SissonShreveport - Funeral Services for Lane Sisson, 70, of Shreveport, will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel, Rev. Randy Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow at Centuries Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit from 12:00 PM until service time Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the funeral home.Michael "Lane" Sisson, son of Harrell Lane and Edith Robinson Sisson, was born November 11, 1949 in Natchitoches, LA. Lane went home to be with His Lord, Tuesday, September 2, 2020 after a lengthy illness with COPD, heart and kidney issues.Lane graduated from Natchitoches High School in 1968. He also attended Natchitoches Trade School while in high school to became a machinist. He mastered his trade and was one of the best in his industry. His friends and coworkers called him a Master Machinist. He moved to Shreveport in 1969 to work for Duggins Machine Shop during his career he also worked for J & L industries then retired from Doug Semons Productions in 2015.In 1970, Lane married the love of his life, Nell Haley Sisson, and on April 25, 2020 they celebrated 50 years of marriage.He loved machine work so much he started his own personal shop in his garage and finally built a back-yard shop so he could do it as a hobby. He built model engines and would travel to Michigan for the Model Engineering Exhibition to show them off. He was a hard worker and very handy so we called him "Mr. Fix It" and could make anything out of metal. His friends knew that Lane could fix or make the part that they needed, they just simply had to ask.His biggest accomplishment was building a working ¼ scale Bridgeport Milling Machine it took him 2 years "1500 Hours" to make. The Home Shop Machinist Magazine published an article about it.Lane had a longtime love for motorcycles. He and Nell loved to ride together, and were members of a Gold Wing Riders Club. They would travel all over the country with friends going to bike rallies and camping.Lane loved to travel with Nell and Lorrie; camping with friends, going to the beach, a trip to Disney World and across the country to visit family.In his later years he still enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Trike and hanging out drinking coffee with his buddies at the Harley Shop.Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 50 years, Nell Sisson; daughter, Lorrie Sisson Magill and husband, Jacob; grandson, Grayson "Lane" and Landon Magill; siblings, Nelda Carroll-Allegar and Russell & wife Mitzi Sisson; nieces and extended family and friends.Honoring Lane as pallbearers will be Bob Rachal, Henry Milliron, Dick Jeffrey, Art Clingman, Henry Tilberry and Mike Horton. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Hicks, Don McManus, Rodney Fritz, Bill Pace and Russell Sisson.Lane's family wants to express thanks to, Willis-Knighton North; 2nd floor to the loving nurses and doctors.