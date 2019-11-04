Services
Lane Yvonne Pittman Hendrick

Lane Yvonne Pittman Hendrick Obituary
Lane Yvonne Pittman Hendrick

Shreveport - Lane Yvonne Pittman Hendrick, of Shreveport LA, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019, at the age of 85.

Yvonne is survived by her son, Ruvian David Hendrick, III; daughter, Susan Hendrick Hadley; and son-in-law, Steven Daniels Hadley.

Preceded in death by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Tim Pittman , and husband Lt Col Ruvian David "Sonny"Hendrick, Jr.

Mrs. Hendrick graduated from Fairpark High School and then went on to earn a BS in Education from Centenary College Shreveport. While attending Centenary she met and fell in love with Sonny Hendrick. They were married May 11, 1955.

Yvonne was a beloved devoted wife, mother, and friend. She lived life and enjoyed her many friends.

If desired, please make donations to Hospice Care Shreveport.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
