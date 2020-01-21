Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
University Church of Christ
2045 E 70th St
Shreveport, LA
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
University Church of Christ
2045 E 70th St
Shreveport, LA
Larkin Crayton Cathey Jr. Obituary
Larkin Crayton Cathey, Jr.

Bossier City, La - Larkin C. Cathey, Jr., 80, of Bossier City, was welcomed by our Lord in heaven on January 20, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at University Church of Christ, 2045 E 70th St, Shreveport, LA 71105 at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Stuart Freeman and Jerry Dean will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. at University Church of Christ until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Ave. in Shreveport, LA.

L.C. was born in Shreveport, LA, son of L.C., Sr. and Elna Cathey. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the U.S. Army and from Haverty's Furniture.

Survivors include his wife, Raenita Cathey, and his sons, Creighton Cathey of Bossier City, LA, Casey Cathey of Little Rock, AR, Gregory Jon Peterson of Como, TX, ten grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

L.C. was a devout Christian all of his life and spent his life serving God. He was an avid storyteller, an accomplished trumpet player, pilot, tennis instructor, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He continually gave God the Glory for all of his successes in life.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
