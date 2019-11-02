|
Larry A. Bell
Shreveport - A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Larry Alvin Bell on Saturday, November 9,2019, at 1:00 P.M. in the Kings Highway Christian Church sanctuary. Visitation will follow in the church parlor. The service will be officiated by The Reverend George Latimer.
Larry Alvin Bell was born March 11, 1949 to Lavan and Norma Pickett Bell and went to be with his Maker on Friday, November 1, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Larry was predeceased by his parents, and the love of his life for 39 years, his wife, Margaret Nolan "Sunny" Bell. He is survived by one son, James Kevin Bell and wife, Desiree, their daughter, Alexandra Morgan Bell and one daughter, Jennifer Bell Kirk and husband, Jesse and their son, Jace Nolan Kirk.
Larry was born and grew up in Shreveport, graduating from Fair Park High School in 1967. After graduation he entered Louisiana Tech University. Those that knew him, knew what a rabid Tech Athletics fan he became in the last few decades.
Larry entered his working career at Coca-Cola Bottling Co. in the Sales Department. He was later asked to take over the Purchasing Department, ordering bottling supplies such as bottles, concentrates, crowns, and other items needed to keep operations flowing smoothly. During this time, Larry served 6 years in the National Guard attaining the rank of Sergeant. A few years later, he was asked to take over the Human Resources functions, a career field he knew absolutely nothing about. He immersed himself in home study courses and night classes at LSUS learning as much as he could, as fast as he could.
In 1990 he was hired as the Human Resources Director at Beaird Industries, where he assumed directions of all human resources functions. While at Beaird, Larry decided to embark on a career goal he had been contemplating for several years. He began studying again in preparation of sitting for the National Human Resources Certification. He was quite proud to pass testing for all of the aspects of this testing on the first sitting, and being awarded the designation of Professional in Human Resources (PHR), a certification similar to CPA in the accounting field.
As the breakup of Beaird Industries began in 2004, Larry was offered employment by the Hyde Family at their Budget Phone / Budget PrePay business as Human Resources Manager and Warehouse Shipping / Receiving Manager. He finished his career at Budget with retirement in 2016.
Larry's quiet, slow walk with his Master began in his youth and continued until he placed his hand in the Master's hand November 1, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Kings Highway Christian Church, 806 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA, 71104.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2019