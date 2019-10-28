|
|
Larry Allen Paddie
Larry Allen Paddie passed away October 25, 2019 at the age of 61. Pre-deceased by his parents Pete and Rose Paddie, eldest brother Michael D Paddie, and youngest sister Cheryl Roberts. He is survived by his wife Yvonne Paddie. Sisters Sandy Tedesco, Jackie Newbeck, and Sharon Graham. His children, Beth Jones, son-in-law Wade Jones, Kacie Paddie, Mallory Paddie, Corey Paddie, and Brian Covington. Grandchildren Tanner, Liam, and Remi Jones. Memorial info at www.auldsfuneral.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019