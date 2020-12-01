1/1
Larry C. Beaubouef
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Larry C Beaubouef

Shreveport, LA - A Mass of Christian Burial honoring the life of Larry C Beaubouef, 78, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4300 N Market Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. prior to the service and Rosary will be held at 9:45 a.m. Officiating the service will be Father Joseph Martina. Burial will take place at 12:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, 1024 Louisiana Highway 1207, Deville, Louisiana.

Larry C Beaubouef was born December 29, 1941 in New Era, Louisiana to Cyril and Gertie Beaubouef and passed away peacefully Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Larry worked for 38 years as the Communication Director of the Union Pacific Railroad, where he was responsible for all communications in the state of Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas. The most important thing in Larry's life was his relationship with God and family. He was a long-time active member of St. Pious X Catholic Church, where he served on many committees and was a constant presence. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 3rd and 4th degree, where he developed many meaningful and close relationships throughout the years. He enjoyed traveling and his favorite hobbies were woodworking and fishing. One of the many joys in his life was doating over his granddaughter and great-granddaughter, Amber and Chloe. He will always be remembered as a very kind and gentle man who always put his family first.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents; sons, Bryan Beaubouef and Michael Beaubouef, brother, Joe Ray Beaubouef and sisters, Betty Beaubouef and Patsy Caldwell.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 58 years, Juanita Beaubouef; son, Kevin Beaubouef; daughter, Kellie Elliott and husband, Darrel; granddaughter, Amber Wallace; great-granddaughter, Chloe Jandres and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Honoring Larry as pallbearers will be Darrel Elliott, Ed Antici, Ted Kapera, Joe Southard, Buddy McDowell and David Pigott.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Knights of Columbus.

The family suggests that any memorials may be made to Building Fund or the RSVP Seminary Fund at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4300 N Market Street, Shreveport, Louisiana, 71107.






Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport

2 entries
December 1, 2020
Greens of Hope Wreath
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kelly Godby
December 1, 2020
My deepest sympathy. Larry was a great man. I worked with him back in the 1980’s and will always remember him fondly.
George Mansur
Coworker
