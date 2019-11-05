|
|
Larry Charles Luedke
New Braunfels, TX - Larry Charles Luedke, age 76 died November 2, 2019 at his home in New Braunfels, TX. He was the dedicated husband of Dolores Bryan Luedke, with whom he shared 44 years of marriage. Larry was born October 14, 1943 in Comfort, TX to Otto and Louise Luedke. Larry grew up on a dairy farm, working the cows, and developing a finely-honed sense of responsibility. Throughout his life he continued to work tirelessly, helping anyone who needed it. He moved to Shreveport, Louisiana in 1979, where he raised his family and was a loyal employee of Holmes European Motors for many years. Larry returned to Texas after his retirement in 2007, where is remained through the end of his life. His endless love of the outdoors remained a constant, with his many adventures in hunting and fishing. Although he rarely came home with a catch, he always returned with an incredible story of the birds and animals he saw. In addition to his devoted wife, he will forever be missed by his children Brenda Juarez, Roger Luedke, their children and grandchildren, but especially by Nathan and Lisa Luedke, his son in law Joseph, his beloved grand-children Eleanor and Edward, brother Bobby and his wife Verla Luedke, all the Bryan brother and sister in laws, as well as his many nieces, nephews, and friends. There will be a family gathering at his home on Saturday, November 9th to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you hug a loved one and take a moment to appreciate the beauty of a feeding bird.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019