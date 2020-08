Larry CrumplerHaughton - Mr. Larry Glenn Crumpler, 75, of Haughton, LA, went on to be with his Lord and Savior, early the morning of Friday, August 21, 2020.Services in his honor will begin with a visitation between 5 PM & 7 PM, Monday, August 24, at Hill Crest Memorial, Haughton. A Graveside Funeral will take place at 11:00 AM, August 25, within the Antioch East Cemetery, in Magnolia, AR.For further obituary information, please visit: www.HillCrestMemorialFH.com