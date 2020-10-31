1/1
Larry Lee Davis
Larry Lee Davis

Bossier City - A graveside service to celebrate the life of Larry Lee Davis will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for a visitation at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Larry was born on July 13, 1939, in Bossier City, LA. He was a graduate of Bossier High class of '57.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee H. and Eddie Vae Davis.

After 20 years as the VP of the Mortgage Loan Department for National Bank of Bossier, Larry then became the Director of Operations of G&G Distributing until he retired. He loved Elk hunting in Colorado with his good friend Barry Upshaw, working crossword puzzles, and rocking on his back porch enjoying nature.

Larry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Madge Davis; children, Greg and Kay Davis, Debra H. and Dr. Michael R. Williams, Michelle Davis-Taylor and Curtis Taylor, Meredith and Darryl Youngblood, Jennifer Shann Davis; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and the brother he never had, his life-long best friend, Jerry Hawkins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Glioblastoma Foundation.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
