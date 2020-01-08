|
|
Larry M. French
Shreveport, LA - Larry Malcolm French was born December 15, 1933 in Des Moines, Iowa, his parents were Arlene Merle Coon and Leonard John French. He went to be with his Lord January 6th at his home. Larry was passionate about racing, but this passion was surpassed by his love and commitment to his family. Larry was deeply involved in his church and Knights of Columbus. Larry and his wife Mary were partners for 62 years. Together they raised a family of five. Not only was he respected by his children, but they all deeply loved him and enjoyed sharing memorable trips and vacations together. Larry also had a tremendous impact on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren because of his gentleness and unique way of letting every family member know they were special and deserved his attention.
It is not said lightly that "Larry never met a stranger" Larry was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary, his sons, David R. French and wife Sandy and Stephen M. French and his wife Lisa, daughters, Deborah L. Barrett, Theresa Palmer and husband Chris, and Margaret A. Steed and husband Tim.
A Mass celebrating the life of Larry M. French will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 9:30 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Shreveport, LA. Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 10 from 5 until 7 PM with a Rosary at 7 at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home.
The family would appreciate donations made to St Jude in lieu of flowers.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020