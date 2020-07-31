1/1
Larry Mollar Baudino
Larry Mollar Baudino

Texarkana, TX - Larry Mollar Baudino died on July 23rd in his sleep in Texarkana, Texas.

He is survived by his sister Maggie Baudino Wise (Walter), his nephew Brett Wise, his niece Stacey Wise Walsh (Michael) and their children Hannah, Cullen (Aida), Emma and Caleb Walsh, his dear friends Tavo Cruz, Marta Rodriguez, Rolando Yanes, Larry Hanson, and his lifelong friend and cousin Elton Larry.

Larry was born on October 19, 1946 in Shreveport, Louisiana and was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Merline Baudino. He graduated from LaTech University and obtained a Masters in Ed. from LSU. Larry was a beloved teacher for over 40 years and remained in contact with many of his students and fellow teachers.

He will be remembered not only for his generosity, love, and sense of humor but also for his impact on those he met through the years. Larry enjoyed being with family, friends, and his dogs and will be greatly missed by all.

The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Tavo Cruz and his family for their tireless commitment to Larry's care during the last years of his life.

A mass with Eucharist will be held for Larry at 1 PM on Saturday, August 8 at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, 908 Rutherford St., Shreveport, LA. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Texarkana Animal Care and Adoption Center, 203 Harrison St., Texarkana, AR.71854 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 31 to Aug. 5, 2020.
