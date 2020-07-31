Larry (Mr. Baudino) was my sixth grade teacher at Arthur Circle Elementary in Shreveport. He taught us so much and was such a fun teacher too. I ran into him forty years later at the race track and he recognized me and came over to speak to me! We got back in touch then and remained in touch since that time. What a great friend and a wonderful man. I will miss our Words With Friends games, his witty Facebook messages and his prayers when he knew I needed them. Rest In Peace Larry. You will forever be in my heart.

Leslie Howell Chambers

Student