Larry Mollar Baudino
1946 - 2020
Larry Mollar Baudino

Texarkana, TX - Larry Mollar Baudino died on July 23rd in his sleep in Texarkana, Texas.

He is survived by his sister Maggie Baudino Wise (Walter), his nephew Brett Wise, his niece Stacey Wise Walsh (Michael) and their children Hannah, Cullen (Aida), Emma and Caleb Walsh, his dear friends Tavo Cruz, Marta Rodriguez, Rolando Yanes, Larry Hanson, and his lifelong friend and cousin Elton Larry.

Larry was born on October 19, 1946 in Shreveport, Louisiana and was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Merline Baudino. He graduated from LaTech University and obtained a Masters in Ed. from LSU. Larry was a beloved teacher for over 40 years and remained in contact with many of his students and fellow teachers.

He will be remembered not only for his generosity, love, and sense of humor but also for his impact on those he met through the years. Larry enjoyed being with family, friends, and his dogs and will be greatly missed by all.

The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Tavo Cruz and his family for their tireless commitment to Larry's care during the last years of his life.

A mass with Eucharist will be held for Larry at 1 PM on Saturday, August 8 at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, 908 Rutherford St., Shreveport, LA. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Texarkana Animal Care and Adoption Center, 203 Harrison St., Texarkana, AR.71854 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 31 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
01:00 PM
St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Texarkana Funeral Home - Texas - Texarkana
3515 Texas Blvd.
Texarkana, TX 75503
(903) 794-1200
Memories & Condolences
July 31, 2020
What a mighty man!! Larry was a real, true friend. One of the most amazing teachers I ever worked with. I’m saddened by the loss of his humor and friendship. God speed dear friend.
Peggy Heacock
Friend
July 31, 2020
Larry was a very sweet man - always enjoyed his company and wit. May he rest in peace and his family and dear friends find comfort in the wonderful memories Larry has left each of us with.
Joe Casciola
Friend
July 30, 2020
I was married to Larry's cousin. I only knew him through Words With Friends and Facebook. However, I am saddened by his passing. I loved chatting with him and seeing his cool photos of the Halloween decorations. RIP, Larry. Say hi to Leo.
Kathleen Baudino
Family
July 30, 2020
Larry and I never met. I suspect he never heard of me. But he brightened the days of dear friends of mine, and for that I wanted to express my gratitude.
Kenton Wilcox
July 30, 2020
Mr. Baudino, you always brought a smile to our faces. You were always so witty, kind, and genuine. You will be missed greatly. Prayers and love to your family and friends.
Capital One Bank
Acquaintance
July 29, 2020
Well , I guess I won’t be able to visit on Words with Friends anymore . I’ll miss you my old friend . You have always been very nice and a good kind man and I truly respect your love of animals . Rest In Peace Larry !
Vincent Avery
Friend
July 27, 2020
My daughter loved Mr Baudino. He became such a good friend to us. He was compassionate and caring. She never would have made it to graduation without his help and support. RIP Mr. B , you will be missed. Prayers and Love to your family and friends.
Daphne Davis
Friend
July 26, 2020
Larry (Mr. Baudino) was my sixth grade teacher at Arthur Circle Elementary in Shreveport. He taught us so much and was such a fun teacher too. I ran into him forty years later at the race track and he recognized me and came over to speak to me! We got back in touch then and remained in touch since that time. What a great friend and a wonderful man. I will miss our Words With Friends games, his witty Facebook messages and his prayers when he knew I needed them. Rest In Peace Larry. You will forever be in my heart.
Leslie Howell Chambers
Student
July 26, 2020
Love and peace to Larry, his family, and friends.
Robert Darrow
Friend
July 26, 2020
Larry was a wonderful friend not only to me, but to my Mother who taught with
him in the 70's. Larry would come over and we would watch Tammy Faye
Baker as her mascara would run down her cheeks. Also remember when Larry's
dog had 13 puppies. One Larry had to feed by a bottle! So many fond memories!
I will really miss him!
Zoe McCombs
Friend
July 26, 2020
The Ryders and Baudino had a great mutual love thru all these years. Larry was family. Xoxoxoxoxoxoxi
C R Brightwell
Family
July 25, 2020
I loved Mr. Baudino. I subbed for him all the time. He taught me a lot. Always had interesting stories. He will truly be missed.
Lee Ann Zuliani
Friend
July 25, 2020
I will miss you my friend. You were so generous with your time, your knowledge and patience and kids were successful because of you. Prayers for your family, Tavo, and all the people who love you.
Luanne Jacobs
Friend
July 25, 2020
Larry brought so much joy to all those that had the pleasure of knowing him and working with him! He loved his students and he loved his pets. He will certainly be missed.
Quinn Flournoy
