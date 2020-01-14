|
Larry Roger McCord
Shreveport - A funeral service honoring the life of Larry Roger McCord will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4300 North Market Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. A visitation with the family will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. with a vigil to follow at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Father Joe Martina. Interment will immediately follow the service in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 220 Hamill Street, Oil City, Louisiana.
Larry McCord was born December 18, 1941 in Oil City, Louisiana to parents Thurman Cole McCord and Willa Guess McCord and passed away peacefully, January 12, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
After graduating from North Caddo High School, he served in the Army National Guard before spending most of his career in the banking profession. Later in life, he enjoyed a career in sales at Commercial Power Equipment. His greatest accomplishment in life would be raising two fine children, Christen and Brooks. Larry was passionate about all things LSU, reading, learning, grilling and barbequing and volunteering for St. Pius X Catholic Church's booth at the Revel. He was an active member of The Knights of Columbus, Council 1108, where he once served as the LA State Financial Secretary.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Garry Cole McCord and sister-in-law, Mary Anna Brooks Petrick.
His memory continues to live in the hearts of his two children, Christen Sutherland and husband, Paul and Brooks McCord and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Sara and Nicholas Sutherland and Annie, Allison, Scott and Joshua McCord; the mother of Christen and Brooks, Cynthia McCord; his sister-in-law, Cindy McCord; nieces, Anna Floyd, Kaylon Banks, Ashley Longoria, and his brother-in-law, Glenn Petrick.
Serving Larry as pallbearers will be Cody Floyd, Bud Gildon, Brooks McCord, Alan Peery and Paul Sutherland.
The family would like to thank the staff at WK North 4 West, especially Nurse Tiffuni, for their loving care and support and to Dr. Ashok Kompelli for his excellent care.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020