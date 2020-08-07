1/1
Larry T. Carter
Larry T. Carter

Bossier City - Services celebrating the life of Larry T. Carter will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Dr. Randy Harper officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the funeral home.

Mr. Carter was born on January 20, 1935 in Covington, VA to Harry Taft Carter and Cora Landrum Carter He received his angel wings on August 5, 2020 in Bossier Parish surrounded by his four daughters. He was a member of Bellaire Baptist Church for many years. Mr. Carter loved his family and always made sure they were taken care of. He was a perfect example of what a father should be.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; brother, Lynard Carter; grandson, Lucas Harris and great grandchildren, Landry Clark, Drake Richter and Paxton Williams.

Mr. Carter is survived by his daughters, Sharla Harris and husband James, Tenna Brunn, Donna Dooley and husband Mike and Melissa Waggoner; the mother of his children, Charlene Spurrier; grandchildren, Jamin Dooley, Justin Dooley, Vol Dooley, Matt Harris, Courtney Clark, Megan Waggoner and Mallory Williams; great grandchildren; Emory, Layton, Elijah, Cameryn, Judson, Millie, Tucker, Sawyer, McKinley, Sterling Kate, Daegan, Brody and Eden; brothers, Glenn Carter and Johnny Carter and wife Bobbie as well as numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Pallbearers will be Jamin Dooley, Justin Dooley, Vol Dooley, Matt Harris, David Waggoner and John Killian. Honorary pallbearers will be Tad Clark, Justin Williams, Layton Waggoner and Elijah Waggoner.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com






Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
