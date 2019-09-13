Services
Church of the Holy Cross
875 Cotton St
Shreveport, LA 71101
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of the Holy Cross Episcopal
875 Cotton St.
Shreveport, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Wayne Wright


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Wayne Wright

Shreveport - A Memorial Service for Larry Wayne Wright will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Church of the Holy Cross Episcopal, 875 Cotton St., Shreveport, LA with Father Garrett Boyle officiating. Mr Wright passed away on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Riverview Care Center.

Larry was born December 2, 1950 in Pasadena, Texas to Mary J. Wright and Billy T. Wright, Sr. And grew up in Texas and Louisiana. He was married to Melody of Denver, CO and later to Carolyn of Shreveport,LA.

He worked at many jobs as carpenter, service station, and most recently as a caregiver. Larry tried his hand at Country and Western singing and made a few demos.He never gave up on singing at the Hayride, Mickey Gilley's, VFW, and American Legion. He was involved with the Church and served as Eucharist Minister at Church of the Holy Cross Episcopal.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Wright; brother, Billy Wright, Jr.; sister, Sheryl Wright; niece and husband, Selena & Matthew Kirsch; great niece and nephew, Malena & Lucas Kirsch as well as several cousins; aunts and uncles.

In lieu of of flowers, donations may be made to Church of Holy Cross or American Cancer Association.

Thanks to Larry's many friends that helped Larry through his final struggles. And our heartfelt thanks to the many wonderful nurses, aides, doctors, and staff of Riverview Care Center.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.