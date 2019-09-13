|
|
Larry Wayne Wright
Shreveport - A Memorial Service for Larry Wayne Wright will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Church of the Holy Cross Episcopal, 875 Cotton St., Shreveport, LA with Father Garrett Boyle officiating. Mr Wright passed away on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Riverview Care Center.
Larry was born December 2, 1950 in Pasadena, Texas to Mary J. Wright and Billy T. Wright, Sr. And grew up in Texas and Louisiana. He was married to Melody of Denver, CO and later to Carolyn of Shreveport,LA.
He worked at many jobs as carpenter, service station, and most recently as a caregiver. Larry tried his hand at Country and Western singing and made a few demos.He never gave up on singing at the Hayride, Mickey Gilley's, VFW, and American Legion. He was involved with the Church and served as Eucharist Minister at Church of the Holy Cross Episcopal.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Wright; brother, Billy Wright, Jr.; sister, Sheryl Wright; niece and husband, Selena & Matthew Kirsch; great niece and nephew, Malena & Lucas Kirsch as well as several cousins; aunts and uncles.
In lieu of of flowers, donations may be made to Church of Holy Cross or American Cancer Association.
Thanks to Larry's many friends that helped Larry through his final struggles. And our heartfelt thanks to the many wonderful nurses, aides, doctors, and staff of Riverview Care Center.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019