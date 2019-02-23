Laura Ann Willis Cook



Shreveport - A lifelong resident of Shreveport, Laura Ann Willis Cook, went to be with the Lord on February 18, 2019. A graveside service will be held Monday, February 25, 2019, at 11AM at the Forest Park Cemetery Mausoleum on St. Vincent Ave. with Deborah Morehead officiating.



Ann Cook was born on September 13,1936 and graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in 1954. After college, she met Bill Cook to whom she was married for fifty-one years. With her flair for decorating and entertaining, they had much fun with family and friends in their Cross Lake home and on a houseboat. Ann was an avid duplicate bridge player and could be found playing bridge at the Shreveport Bridge House six days a week. She served on the board of directors of the Shreveport Bridge Association and achieved the rank of ruby life master.



Preceding her in death were her husband, William Hibbler Cook, Jr.; parents, John Virgil Willis and Ruth Pearl DeMoss; brothers, John Virgil Willis, Jr., Donald Franklin Willis, and Harold Brian Willis. She is survived by niece, Abbie "Cam" Campbell Willis, FitzGerald cousins, and Cook family nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a . The family expresses sincere appreciation to Southern Care Hospice and Angelic Home Care Services.