Laura Ann Yates Fuhrmann
Shreveport - Laura Ann Yates Fuhrmann was born October 17, 1968 in Panama City, FL. She went to be with her Lord February 18, 2020 in Shreveport, LA.
Mrs. Fuhrmann had achieved a BS in Medical Technology but chose to be a stay at home Mom.
Mrs. Fuhrmann was preceded in death by her father, Jerald Yates. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Gary Fuhrmann; her son, Michael Fuhrmann and fiancée Jessica Hoff; daughter, Amber and husband Steven Wilson; granddaughter, Miriam; mother, Shelia Yates; sister, Angela, and several other relatives and friends.
A service celebrating the life of Laura Ann Fuhrmann will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 2:00 PM at the Church at Red River, 230 Flournoy Lucas Road, Shreveport, LA. Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020