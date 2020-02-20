Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Church at Red River
230 Flournoy Lucas Road
Shreveport, LA
Laura Ann Yates Fuhrmann


1968 - 2020
Laura Ann Yates Fuhrmann Obituary
Laura Ann Yates Fuhrmann

Shreveport - Laura Ann Yates Fuhrmann was born October 17, 1968 in Panama City, FL. She went to be with her Lord February 18, 2020 in Shreveport, LA.

Mrs. Fuhrmann had achieved a BS in Medical Technology but chose to be a stay at home Mom.

Mrs. Fuhrmann was preceded in death by her father, Jerald Yates. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Gary Fuhrmann; her son, Michael Fuhrmann and fiancée Jessica Hoff; daughter, Amber and husband Steven Wilson; granddaughter, Miriam; mother, Shelia Yates; sister, Angela, and several other relatives and friends.

A service celebrating the life of Laura Ann Fuhrmann will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 2:00 PM at the Church at Red River, 230 Flournoy Lucas Road, Shreveport, LA. Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
