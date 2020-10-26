1/1
LaVerne Smith
LaVerne Smith

LaVerne Smith passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 in Bossier City, LA. There will be a visitation on Wednesday October 28 at Boone Funeral Home from 3 to 5 followed by a family internment service at Hillcrest Memorial park on Thursday October 29 at 10AM.

Preceding LaVerne in death is her husband E.W. Smith and son Donald Wayne Smith.

Left to cherish her memory is her sons David (Carolyn), Tommy (Janet), Paul (Pauline) and Travis (Sharon); 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boone Funeral Home
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 742-5361
