LaVerne Smith

LaVerne SmithLaVerne Smith passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 in Bossier City, LA. There will be a visitation on Wednesday October 28 at Boone Funeral Home from 3 to 5 followed by a family internment service at Hillcrest Memorial park on Thursday October 29 at 10AM.Preceding LaVerne in death is her husband E.W. Smith and son Donald Wayne Smith.Left to cherish her memory is her sons David (Carolyn), Tommy (Janet), Paul (Pauline) and Travis (Sharon); 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.