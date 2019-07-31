|
|
Lawrence "Gip" Gipson, Sr.
- - Lawrence Gipson, Sr. "Gip"was a member of the New Light Baptist Church in Monroe, LA and also an associate member of Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Shreveport, LA. He was also a 33 year UAW member of the General Motors Assembly plant in Shreveport, LA Local 2166. He was a graduate of the 1961 class of Carroll High School. he passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Services will be held at the New Light Baptist Church (under the leadership of Pastor James B. Johnson) located at 1623 South 4th Street in Monroe, LA on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements, Smith Funeral Home, 907 Winnsboro Rd, Monroe, LA 71202.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 31, 2019