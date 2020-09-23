1/1
Lawrence M. Ferguson Iii
1942 - 2020
Lawrence M. Ferguson III

Lawrence M. Ferguson III (Larry) was born 10-18-1942 in Chicago, Illinois to Lawrence M. Ferguson Jr. and Catherine S. Ferguson. He left this earth for his heavenly reward on 9-17-2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana surrounded by family. Left to cherish his memory, wife of 58 years (Judy), children Deanna F. Claus (Robert), Lawrence M. Ferguson IV (Mary), grandchildren Stefanie Abbott-Claus (Rosalie), Betsy Claus, Nicholas Ferguson, and great grandson Hugh Abbott-Claus, brother Charles Ferguson (Gayle) and sister Judy White (Jim), plus many cousins.

He will be remembered for his intelligence, quick wit, and humor and love of rock and roll. Larry loved his family, work, travel, and golf. He began in sales and worked his way up the ladder. Most of his working life was spent at Sunbeam Corp (VP Sales) and Poulon Weedeater (VP Sales). Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Aulds Funeral Home, Shreveport, Louisiana 318-797-8124. Burial Private.

Memorials to Parkinson's Foundation or charity of your choice.




Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
