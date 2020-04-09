Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Heavenly Gates
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
Lawrence Wilbert Wright Word Obituary
Mr. Lawrence Wilbert Wright Word

Bossier - Celebration of life service for Mr. Lawrence Wilbert Wright Word, 66, will be 10 am., Monday, April 13, 2020 at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Northwest La. Veteran Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Heavenly Gates.

Mr. Word entered into eternal rest on April 6, 2020.

He is survived by his wife; Carolyn Y. Word, sons; Willie Word, Patrick Word, Corey Word, and Mychal (Clarece) Word, daughters; Tiffany Word and Skhai Jackson Word, 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, sisters; Lisa Lawrence (Samuel), Christine Ross and Pamela Holloway, brothers; Vincent Wright, Andre Word, Ivan Elliott, Richard Elliott and Sdyney Elliott, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Fellowship MBC, and River Cities Track Club.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
