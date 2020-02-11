|
|
Lawson L. Myrick
Shreveport - Lawson was born in Castor, Louisiana on November 15, 1929. He went to be with the Lord on February 8, 2020.
Lawson was a Sergeant in the U.S. Marines Corps serving in the Korean War. After being shot five times, he was told he would never walk again. He proved the doctors wrong. While in the Marines, he started cutting hair. Once he returned to Louisiana, he attended barber school and opened his first barber shop around 1954 on Southern Avenue. In 1975, he opened another shop in Westwood Shopping Center. He remained there until he was forced to retire due to poor circulation in his legs
He was a member of Ingleside Baptist Church where he was ordained as a deacon. He helped start up the former Baptist Ball Park on Greenwood Road. He was the pitcher for the men's softball team and he coached the women's softball. He remained with Ingleside until the church merged with Kingston Road Baptist Church.
Preceded in death were his parents Irene Caskey Myrick Dare and Albert Myrick, Sr., his wife of 60 years, Rosie, his sisters, Myrtice Dare, Mary Saale, and his brothers, J.C., Harold, Tommy, Joe & Albert Jr.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Janet Myrick and Lane Myrick (Georgianna), his granddaughter, Jennifer M. Henderson, his great grandchildren, Kylie and Luke, two sisters, Bobbie M. Hataway and Laura Ann Blackwelder, numerous nieces and nephews.
The visitation and funeral service will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Greenwood located at 7042 Howell Street, Greenwood, LA. The visitation will be from 10:30 to 12:00. The service will begin at 12:00 noon. The burial service will follow at the Veterans Cemetery. The family thanks the Greenwood Police Department and the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department and with the Patriot Guard for escorting the family and friends to the cemetery. Pallbearers are Jose Aguilera, Darrin Wayne Washington, Jamie Loftin & Ronald Causey.
A special thanks to his sitter, Kayla who was with him for two years, and all the other sitters who came later and provided him love and care. Thank you to Peggy who provided food every week. A special shout out to Amedysis Home Health nurses and therapists for sticking with him for eight years and to Amedysis Hospice Care doctors, nurses and staff for the support provided to him for the last three weeks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Greenwood or Kingston Road Baptist Church.
Lawson's legacy will continue for many generations.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020