Lebanon Proctor Driggers
Shreveport - Memorial services are pending for Lebanon Proctor Driggers who passed away April 27, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Lebanon was born June 11, 1955 in L'anse de Bussac, France. Lebanon has now joined her parents Alex Arthur and Virda Sparrow Proctor in heaven. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to all who knew her. If anyone had an express elevator to heaven, it was Lebanon.
Lebanon retired from teaching Science at C. E. Byrd High School in May of 2018. As Lebanon fought her cancer bravely over the past year, she was comforted by the constant prayers and support of her extended family, many friends from Byrd High School and her church family.
Lebanon always had a servant's heart and the kindest soul. Each day she was full of encouragement, love and forgiveness. With each misstep or set-back, she saw an opportunity to be a better person and could inspire you to be better also. In times of trouble, Lebanon was a rock of strength and the best counselor! When speaking to you, she always made you feel as if you were the most important person in the world. Her loved ones will remember her forever with smiles; the best times were those spent with her.
Lebanon loved her home on Cypress Black Bayou with its shade trees and feeding the catfish there. She loved astronomy, fishing, cooking, reading, sewing, painting, visiting with family and friends, loving on her grandchildren, nieces and nephews, bluegrass music, singing with her church choir and her family.
Left behind to cherish her memory and loving spirit are her husband of 41 years Buddy Driggers, daughter Tamara Driggers and grandchildren Keira, Richard and Gaby Patterson, sister Jean Browne and husband Richard, sister Elaine Webb and husband Chris, brother Lloyd Proctor and fiance' Bobbie Smith, sister Sherri Poimboeuf and husband Gene, "adopted" sister Dianne Partington and family, sisters-and brothers-in-law Frances and Dan Odle, Nancy and Bernie Grappe, and Robert and Leigh Ann Anne Driggers and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 1, 2019