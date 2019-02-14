Services
Memorial Oaks Chapel - Brenham
1306 West Main
Brenham, TX 77833
(979) 836-4564
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Chapel - Brenham
1306 West Main
Brenham, TX 77833
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Brenham
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Bufkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee E. Renfrow Bufkin


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lee E. Renfrow Bufkin Obituary
Lee E. Renfrow Bufkin

Brenham, Tx - Lee E. Renfrow Bufkin of Brenham, Texas, widow of David Bufkin, and a former resident of Houston, where she was a member of Tallowood Baptist Church, passed away February 11, 2019 at the age of 96.

She is survived by Peggy Gerst and husband, Robert of Houston; David Michael Bufkin of San Antonio; three grandchildren: Robert D. Gerst and wife Karen and Richard Brian Gerst, all of Duranago, CO.; Kathleen Gerst Ham and husband Kevin of Houston; four great-grandchildren: Caleb Michael Gerst, Pacey Lee Ham, Avery Kathleen Ham, and Reese Ann Ham.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Brenham, with Pastor Troy Sikes officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Lea Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Oaks Chapel.

Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main, Brenham. 979-836-4564 www.memorialoakschapela.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.