Lela Coleman Smith
Bossier City - Lela Agnes Coleman Smith, 90, of Bossier City, Louisiana died on March 31, 2020 following a brief illness. Lela was born on November 28, 1929 at the family farm near Yazoo City, Mississippi to the late Claude Clifton Coleman (b. 1881) and Pearl River Gullege (b. 1890). She was the youngest of nine children and was the last remaining sibling of her generation.
Lela grew up on a sprawling cotton farm in the Mississippi delta during the Great Depression. Though times were tough, her family was strong and persevered. Her parents ensured that "Little Lela" and all her siblings were educated and they all led admirable lives, eventually dispersing across the South from Virginia to Texas and a few states in between. She used to say all she ever had to eat growing up was tomato sandwiches, but she still liked to eat them into her golden years. Two brothers served as officers in WWII. William, her red-headed and freckle-faced brother she adored always, never returned home from France. She cherished his memory to the end and ensured everyone in the family knew his remarkable story.
Lela loved her family beyond measure. She lived to love. You would be hard-pressed to find someone who could ever claim to have heard her say anything unkind about another person. She loved her siblings, then her husband, her child and daughter-in-law, and then her grandchildren. It is clear what made her most happy in life was to do for others and to spend time with those she loved.
On a whim she moved to Shreveport in the late 1940s, following her oldest brother David, who was making a career for himself in the booming postwar town. While in Shreveport she met and married her one love, Will Smith of Greenwood, Louisiana in 1949. They moved to Will's family's dairy farm on Hwy 80 west of town where they raised their son, William Reid Smith. Will liked to joke he "bought Lela her first pair of shoes," but those who knew the truth knew the Coleman farm in Mississippi had a few more acres than the Greenwood dairy. She lost Will on April 3, 2019.
Above all, Lela was polished. She worked to mask any Mississippi drawl, which could only be faintly detected if she let her guard down. She liked fine things, which Will did his best to lavish her with, and she was a beautiful woman long into her advanced years. She indulged Will's urge to travel and see new places (but really she just liked keeping him happy) and in their retirement they traveled as far away as Turkey, France, and Alaska. She was known for her pink manicured nails, stylish sunglasses and flawless hair. She was not a casual person, and saw any occasion as a chance to look her best.
Lela was preceded in death by husband, Will Smith, siblings: David Coleman, Claudine Sutherland, Jerry Moore, Essie Sanders, William Coleman, James Coleman, Gladys Pickett, and Wyche Coleman.
Lela is survived by her son, William Reid Smith and daughter-in-law, Jan Huckaby Smith of Longview, Texas; grandson, Gerald Ross Teutsch and wife, Susan Pickell Teutsch of Bossier City; grandson, William Ryan Smith and wife, Leslie Ross Smith, of Shreveport; great-grandchildren, Leah Nicole Teutsch, William Coleman Smith, Jack Huckaby Smith, and Colin Reid Smith.
Due to the extraordinary events of the present day, only a private graveside service will be held at the Greenwood Town Cemetery on Friday, April 3, exactly one-year following Will's death. Her family thanks God for the many years we had her with us.
Requiescat in pace.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020