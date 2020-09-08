Lela Tucker
Shreveport - Lela Ruth Tucker went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020 after a brief illness. A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Couch Chapel of First Methodist Church of Shreveport, with Dr. Pat Day officiating.
Lela was born March 9, 1935 in Logansport, Louisiana and loved being raised in a small town. After marrying her first husband she traveled the country and the world as a navy wife. Lela moved to Shreveport in 1973, and later was happily married to Don F. Tucker until his death in 2002.
Lela had a deep faith and loved her First United Methodist Church family. She especially enjoyed her time singing with the Texas Street Singers Choir. She was an active member of PEO and loved painting at the Womens Department Club where she made many good friends. Lela loved traveling, enjoyed good food, music, piano playing, and reading good mysteries. Most of all she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Lela is survived by her daughters, Leta Barksdale and husband Woody, and Dina Butler and husband Steven; son, Russell Williams; step-daughter, Jan Werner and husband Keith; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her loving sister, Lydia Ehrhardt and husband Nevel; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Shriner's Children Hospital
of Shreveport at www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org
, the Eternal Flame Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 1567, Shreveport, LA or to the charity of the donor's choice
.