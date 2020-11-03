Lelia Craft
Bossier City, LA - Lelia Clements Craft- "Nanny"
December 14, 1922 - November 2, 2020
Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Craft will be held Friday (11/6) at Hill Crest Chapel. Officiating will be Reverend Linnie Lindsay and Reverend Sonny DePrang. Interment will be at Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, (11/5), also at Hill Crest.
Lelia Clements Craft was born December 14, 1922 in Hosston, LA to John Lovic Clements and Callie Courtney Clements. She stepped into heaven on November 2, 2020.
She grew up in Hosston and graduated from Hosston High School in 1940. She attended Norton Business College in Shreveport. After finishing business college, she worked for Triangle Refineries (later became Kerr-McGee) in the Sales Department of Petroleum products for 35 years. Lelia loved life! She also liked to knit, make jelly and preserves, and work word puzzles. Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling and going on vacations with her family. Lelia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and a friend to many. She loved to talk and visit with her family and friends and was always interested in what was going on in their life.
She accepted the Lord as her Savior at an early age and was a member of Airline Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Lyman C. Craft; parents John Lovic Clements and Callie Courtney Clements; 3 brothers: Frank Clements, J.L. Clements, and Buddy Clements; 3 sisters: Rona C. Peace, Ruby C. Motley, and Lena Mae White.
She is survived by her son: Charles "Charlie" L. (& Michele) Craft; 2 grandchildren: Jonathan Craft and Amy (& Justin) White; 3 great-grandchildren: Hannah Claire Craft, Machen White, and Kyleigh White. She also had numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins that she was close to.
Pallbearers: Jonathan Craft, Anthony Gugliuzza, David Houston, Gary McDoniel, Petey Peace, and Justin White.
In lieu of flowers, please make a gift in her memory to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 3100 Samford Ave.,, Shreveport, LA 71103.