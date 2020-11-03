1/1
Lelia Craft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lelia Craft

Bossier City, LA - Lelia Clements Craft- "Nanny"

December 14, 1922 - November 2, 2020

Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Craft will be held Friday (11/6) at Hill Crest Chapel. Officiating will be Reverend Linnie Lindsay and Reverend Sonny DePrang. Interment will be at Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, (11/5), also at Hill Crest.

Lelia Clements Craft was born December 14, 1922 in Hosston, LA to John Lovic Clements and Callie Courtney Clements. She stepped into heaven on November 2, 2020.

She grew up in Hosston and graduated from Hosston High School in 1940. She attended Norton Business College in Shreveport. After finishing business college, she worked for Triangle Refineries (later became Kerr-McGee) in the Sales Department of Petroleum products for 35 years. Lelia loved life! She also liked to knit, make jelly and preserves, and work word puzzles. Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling and going on vacations with her family. Lelia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and a friend to many. She loved to talk and visit with her family and friends and was always interested in what was going on in their life.

She accepted the Lord as her Savior at an early age and was a member of Airline Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Lyman C. Craft; parents John Lovic Clements and Callie Courtney Clements; 3 brothers: Frank Clements, J.L. Clements, and Buddy Clements; 3 sisters: Rona C. Peace, Ruby C. Motley, and Lena Mae White.

She is survived by her son: Charles "Charlie" L. (& Michele) Craft; 2 grandchildren: Jonathan Craft and Amy (& Justin) White; 3 great-grandchildren: Hannah Claire Craft, Machen White, and Kyleigh White. She also had numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins that she was close to.

Pallbearers: Jonathan Craft, Anthony Gugliuzza, David Houston, Gary McDoniel, Petey Peace, and Justin White.

In lieu of flowers, please make a gift in her memory to Shriners Hospital for Children, 3100 Samford Ave.,, Shreveport, LA 71103.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved