Lena Bagley EarnestShreveport - Lena Bagley Earnest went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 3, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Lena was born on September 22, 1927 in Rayville, Louisiana to Charles Cleveland Cumpton and Emma Elizabeth Duchesne. She was preceded in death by two husbands John Edward Bagley and Floyd W. Earnest.Lena is survived by her two daughters Sue Watts (Al) and Linda Bruce (Dan) and brother Henry Frank Cumpton (Georgia). Also surviving her are her grandchildren John Watts (Kristen), Jim Watts (Amy), Lynn Schultz (Jeff), Tracy Murr (Herman), and Danielle Henley (Sam), ten great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.She retired from First National Bank (Chase). Then she began a second career at First United Methodist Church with duties including Food Service Coordinator and she enjoyed planning and coordinating group trips for church members.A graveside service will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Ave. Officiating will be Dr. Pat Day of First United Methodist Church.The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Julie Reynolds with Lifepath Hospice. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Shreveport, LA.