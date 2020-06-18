Lena Belle Arivett
Lena Belle Arivett, age 86, passed away on Tuesday June 9, 2020. Lena was born September 8, 1933 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Lena is survived by: Husband- Jack Bradley Arivett, Daughter- Sherri Lynn Arivett Gates, (Son-in-Law, Jerry Wayne Gates), Grandsons- Dr. Kevin Wayne Gates and Ryan Thomas Gates, (Grand daughters-in-law, Erin Karin Gates and Kelly Siebert Gates), Great Grandsons- Benjamin Paul Gates and Titus William Gates, sister-in-law, Phyllis San Angelo Miller, Nephew- Michael Ray San Angelo, Niece- Debra Lynn San Angelo and sister-in-law, Joyce San Angelo Furlow.
A visitation for Lena will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 2:00 PM. Visit www.CenturiesMemorialFH.com to read Lena's story and share with the Arivett family your fond memories.
Lena Belle Arivett, age 86, passed away on Tuesday June 9, 2020. Lena was born September 8, 1933 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Lena is survived by: Husband- Jack Bradley Arivett, Daughter- Sherri Lynn Arivett Gates, (Son-in-Law, Jerry Wayne Gates), Grandsons- Dr. Kevin Wayne Gates and Ryan Thomas Gates, (Grand daughters-in-law, Erin Karin Gates and Kelly Siebert Gates), Great Grandsons- Benjamin Paul Gates and Titus William Gates, sister-in-law, Phyllis San Angelo Miller, Nephew- Michael Ray San Angelo, Niece- Debra Lynn San Angelo and sister-in-law, Joyce San Angelo Furlow.
A visitation for Lena will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 2:00 PM. Visit www.CenturiesMemorialFH.com to read Lena's story and share with the Arivett family your fond memories.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.