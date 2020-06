Lena Belle ArivettLena Belle Arivett, age 86, passed away on Tuesday June 9, 2020. Lena was born September 8, 1933 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Lena is survived by: Husband- Jack Bradley Arivett, Daughter- Sherri Lynn Arivett Gates, (Son-in-Law, Jerry Wayne Gates), Grandsons- Dr. Kevin Wayne Gates and Ryan Thomas Gates, (Grand daughters-in-law, Erin Karin Gates and Kelly Siebert Gates), Great Grandsons- Benjamin Paul Gates and Titus William Gates, sister-in-law, Phyllis San Angelo Miller, Nephew- Michael Ray San Angelo, Niece- Debra Lynn San Angelo and sister-in-law, Joyce San Angelo Furlow.A visitation for Lena will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 2:00 PM. Visit www.CenturiesMemorialFH.com to read Lena's story and share with the Arivett family your fond memories.