Lenetta "Jane" Riggs
Lenetta "Jane" Riggs

Lenetta "Jane" Riggs, 87, passed Friday, October 16th in Bossier City, Louisiana. Jane was born in Memphis in 1933. The only child of Irene Bennett and Leon Presnell, Jane considered her first cousins her sisters, and best friends. After the death of her father, 13 year old Jane and her mother moved to North Little Rock, Arkansas. There she met Claude Eugene "Gene" Riggs Jr and the two were married in Hughes, AR in 1952. The couple celebrated the arrival of their children Dana and Gene in 1955 and 1958. As an Airforce wife, Jane navigated her family's moves throughout the country until finally landing in Bossier City, LA. Jane carried many titles but her most proud came in 1980 when she became Nanny. She was a doting grandmother, beloved Parkway Highschool substitute and her gregarious nature ensured that she was a stranger to no one.

Jane was preceded in death by her mother Emma Irene Bennett, father Leon Presnell and step father James William Prescott. She is survived by her husband, Claude Eugene Riggs Jr., her children Dana Lynne Riggs Todd (David), Claude Eugene Riggs III (Sarah), her grandchildren Charles Eugene Riggs (Sarah), Samuel Thomas Riggs (Anna), Alison Elizabeth Todd (Justin "Travis"), David Alexander Todd, Abigail Bennett Todd and Natalie Jane Riggs, her 5 great-grandchildren and generations of family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held at Boone Funeral Home in Bossier City, LA on October 23, 2020. Visitation will be held at 1pm followed by a Funeral Service at 2pm.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boone Funeral Home
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 742-5361
