Leon Chreene
Shreveport - Funeral services for Leon Chreene will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Centuries Funeral Home. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Centuries Funeral Home from 5 - 7 p.m.
Leon Chreene went to be with the Lord on Thursday May 9, 2019 at his home after a long-term illness. He fought until the end and never once lost his hope or sense of humor. He was grounded in his faith and love and he carried that throughout his life.
Leon was born in Minden, Louisiana on March 4, 1943 and has been a resident of Shreveport for 56 years. He served in the United States National Guard and was the founder and the first Fire Chief of Caddo Fire District 5.
He lived a life full of love and adventure. He was a humble and honest man, devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Leon loved to travel, spend his time outdoors enjoying nature and all its beauty, and he never missed a chance to dote on his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Shirley Page Chreene, his parents, Lee and Mattie Chreene, brothers Clyde, John, and Drew, and sister Louise. He is survived by his daughter Cindy Chreene of Shreveport, LA., his son David Chreene and wife, Robyn of Hot Springs, AR., sisters Helen Dunn of Haughton, Dorothy White of Shreveport, Betty Whittle of Benton, six grandchildren, Amanda, Amelia, Maggie, Noah, Jordan, and Emily, as well as a special friend Paula Whittington.
Pallbearers will be Mike Anthony, Mike Chreene, Ronnie Chreene, Kerry Foster, Mark Gay, Damon Johnson.
Randy Chreene will serve as an Honorary Pallbearer.
The family would like to thank dedicated family and friends for their loving care and support.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 11, 2019