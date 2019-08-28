|
Leon John Demopulos
Shreveport, LA - Funeral Services for Leon John Demopulos will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1719 Creswell Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating will be Father Ioannis Krokos. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Stoner Avenue. A visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 27, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street with a Trisagion to follow.
Leon John Demopulos was born November 30, 1923 in Shreveport, Louisiana to John Peter Demopulos and Evangelia Jordan Demopulos and passed away August 26, 2019 in Bossier City, Louisiana.
The eighth of nine children, Leon was educated at St. John Berchmans Catholic School and graduated from Byrd High School. After Pearl Harbor, he enlisted in the army. He spent his years of service in Hawaii. When he returned, he married Pauline Kirkikis.
He was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and Order of AHEPA.
After his retirement from Dyna Systems, he rotated his visits to Strawn's, George's Grill and Southfield Grill for breakfast. Friday lunches were traditionally at Monjuni's.
Leon was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years Pauline Kirkikis Demopulos and his son, Ernest Demopulos.
He is survived by three children, Evangeline Phelan, Melanie Salter, and Dr. John Anthony Demopulos and wife, Susan; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Honoring him as pallbearers will be Jimmy Alexander, Gus Alexander, Nick Jordan, Stan Kirkikis, Mike Wimberly and Richard Taylor.
The family suggests memorials may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1719 Creswell Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana 71101.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 28, 2019