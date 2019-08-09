Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Canaan B.C
1666 Alston St
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Canaan B.C
1666 Alston St.
Leon Willis Obituary
Mr. Leon Willis

Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Mr. Leon Willis, 70, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Mt. Canaan B.C., 1666 Alston St. Interment will follow at Forest Park West. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Mt. Canaan B.C.

Mr. Willis entered into eternal rest on July 30, 2019 after a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife; Gloria Willis, daughter; Daphne Willis, 2 sons; Brady Swinney, and Ullysses McCulloch, step-daughter; Racquel Thomas, 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 3 sisters, 3 brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 9, 2019
