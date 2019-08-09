|
|
Mr. Leon Willis
Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Mr. Leon Willis, 70, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Mt. Canaan B.C., 1666 Alston St. Interment will follow at Forest Park West. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Mt. Canaan B.C.
Mr. Willis entered into eternal rest on July 30, 2019 after a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife; Gloria Willis, daughter; Daphne Willis, 2 sons; Brady Swinney, and Ullysses McCulloch, step-daughter; Racquel Thomas, 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 3 sisters, 3 brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 9, 2019