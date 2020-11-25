Leonard Allan Bose
Waskom - Leonard Allan Bose, 88, of Waskom, Texas, passed from this life Saturday, November 21, 2020, in a Shreveport hospital. Graveside services will be held at the Stamford Cemetery in Stamford, Nebraska at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020. Pastor Thalia Woodworth will officiate the service.
Leonard is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bruce Dean Bose. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Willa J. Bose; three daughters and their spouses, Debbi Easterling and husband, Larry, Renee Sims and husband, Richard, and Lisa McDermott and husband, Russell; grandchildren, Katherine Marquette and husband, Ross, William Easterling and wife, Laura and John Robert "Jack" Meche; great-grandchildren, Michael Marquette and Anna Katherine Easterling and sister, Patricia.
For full obituary please visit http://rose-neath.com/wordpress/obituaries/