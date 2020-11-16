Leonard Michael Selber
Shreveport - Leonard Michael Selber died on November 13, 2020 after a lengthy illness. A private graveside service celebrating Leonard's life was held on November 16, with Rabbi Dr. Jana L. De Benedetti of B'nai Zion Congregation officiating.
Leonard was born in Shreveport on July 19, 1934 to the late Aaron Selber and Frances Dreyfuss Selber. He grew up in Shreveport where he attended Creswell Elementary School and C.E. Byrd High School. He graduated from Tulane University with a degree in Business Administration and then served in the U.S. Army before returning to Shreveport to work in the family retail business, Selber Bros. Inc., from 1957 to 1987, serving as Senior Executive Vice-President and Board Member. Following the sale of Selber Bros. to Dillard's Department Stores, Leonard worked as Vice-Chancellor of University Relations for LSUS and later as Development Director for Loyola College Preparatory School.
Leonard loved his family, friends, employees, co-workers, the City of Shreveport, tennis, and ice cream. In return, he was beloved by all who knew him. Even until his last days, his family received calls and letters from former Selber Bros. employees expressing gratitude for the kindness and opportunities he offered them. He possessed a wonderful sense of humor, had an easy way about him, and held an egalitarian view of the world. Leonard never met a stranger.
Leonard's volunteer work for the City of Shreveport brought him great joy. He served as Chairman of the Metropolitan Planning Commission three times and Chairman of the Shreveport Home Mortgage Authority. Together with his fellow commissioners, he updated the Master Plan for the city through 2010, directed three bond issues, and chaired the development of the Master Plan for the Shreveport Parks and Recreation Department. As a result, the city acquired and set aside 1,700 acres of donated land for park use, including the Clyde Fant Parkway.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Aaron Selber, Jr., and his sister, Nancy Selber Goldstein. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Anne Blanchard Selber; two daughters, Anne North Selber Jenkins and husband, Oliver, and Frances Blanchard Selber Knipp and husband, Greg; four grandchildren, Arthur and Frances Jenkins and Daniel and Andrew Knipp.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Will Blanchard, Charlie Clawson, Dr. David Werner, T.J. Mandina, Dr. Don Hall, Dr. John Rogers, Richard Sale, D. R. Smith, Mandel Selber Jr., Dan Jones, and Jerry Sayres.
The family would like to thank Dr. Dan Moller and his dedicated staff as well as the staff of The Cottages at the Glen and The Chateau at the Montclair for their kindness over the past months and years. A special thanks to Leonard's devoted caregivers of many years, Rosie Mary Howard and Gerald Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to The LSUS Foundation, One University Place, Shreveport, 71115; Providence House, 814 Cotton St., Shreveport, 71101; B'nai Zion Congregation, 245 Southfield Rd, Shreveport, 71105; or the charity of the donor's choice
.