Leonard Ray Baker
Shreveport, LA - Graveside Services for Leonard Ray Baker will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Ave., Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating will be Brother Jimmy Eppinette of Northwood Baptist Church. A Visitation will be held for friends and family Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana.
Ray was born August 25, 1933 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his beloved wife, Alice, on July 30, 2019 after a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years Alice Ethelyn Keen Baker and daughter, Linda Sue Baker Griffith.
He is survived by daughters, Bonny Jo Baker of Shreveport and Carol Ann Baker of Bivins, Texas; sons, David Ray Baker and wife Kathy of Shreveport and James Arthur Baker and wife Angie of Mooringsport; grandchildren, Sarah Alexander and husband Chris "Country" of McLeod, Jared Basham and wife Courtney of Bossier City, Justin Odis Griffith of Longview,Texas, Kyle Baker and wife Jessica of Blanchard, Kelsey Baker of Shreveport, Nathan Baker of Shreveport, and Stacey Baker of Mooringsport; and great grandchildren, Baily Alexander, Ty Berry, Tristan Basham, Lane Basham, Ruby Alexander, Andrew Basham, and Hadley Baker.
Ray was an avid gardener, woodworker, and fisherman. He loved the Lord and served for many years at Northwood Baptist Church as a deacon and faithful servant. He retired from Steel Forgings, Inc., as a supervisor after many years of a dedicated career. Ray was very much a family man and greatly enjoyed time spent with his family. He was an extremely dedicated Christian and a humble man. He will be sorely missed by his family, but they know he is rejoicing and in peace in heaven.
Serving Ray as pallbearers will be Jared Basham, Chris Alexander, Kyle Baker, Nathan Baker, Ty Berry, and Duke Burgess.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 1, 2019