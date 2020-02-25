|
Leonna "Lee" I. Anderson, Goldberg Wolfe
Hosston - Leonna "Lee" I. Anderson, Goldberg, Wolfe, 69 of Hosston, La.
Passed away Sunday Feb. 23ed 2020 at 1:03am surrounded by family.
Lee was born in Bremen, IN. on Feb. 20th 1951 the daughter of Geraldine A. Dolan & James A. Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father Geraldine & James Anderson, maternal & paternal grandparents, her son Robert M. Goldberg and Her grandson Joshua R. Goldberg. Survived by her husband of 28 years Gary Wolfe of Hosston, La. , daughter Darlene Vargo & husband Danny Vargo of Shreveport, La. , stepdaughter Natalie Patton husband Matt Patton of Shreveport, La., stepmother Bernie Anderson of Grand Forks, ND. & Mother-In-Law Phyllis Wolfe of San Antonio, TX. Sisters: Lynn Short & husband James Short of Potosi, MO. , Brenda Hoverson & husband Tim Hoverson of Lake Havasu City, Az. , Connie Dahm of Mukwonago, WI. Mary Wickland of Hudsonville, MI. Brothers: David Anderson & wife Becky Anderson of Fargo, ND. Paul Anderson & wife Kim Anderson of Grand Forks, ND. Mark Anderson of Forest River, ND. Marshall Anderson of Manuel, ND. Sister-In-Law Clarece Bland & husband Mike Bland of San Antonio, TX. as well as all of Lee's Nieces, Nephews, Grandchildren and Great grandchildren.
Lee was blessed to be a part of such a large family and extended family too many to list but too "important" to not acknowledge each one had a special place in her heart, as she did in theirs.
Lee was a beloved mother, sister, wife, aunt, grandmother and friend. She was so loved and will be sadly missed by so many. She touched so many lives. She was so courageous, kind, loving, compassionate and loved life. Her faith in God is what sustained her thorough her lengthy illness.
The memorial service will be held Friday Feb. 28th at 11:00am at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 8239 Mt. Gilead Church Rd. Vivian, La. 71082.
Donations can be made to Watersprings Ranch a Non-profit children's Christian organization. 7707 Sanderson Ln, Texarkana, AR 71854 (870) 772-7187. flowers can be delivered to Mt. Gilead Baptist Church of Friday from 8 to 10am only.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020