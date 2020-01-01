Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Bossier City, La. - Celebration of life services for Deacon Leroy Oliver, 93, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Stonewall B.C., 804 Eatman St. Bossier City, La. Pastor Uelyss Reed, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery, 601 Hwy 80, Haughton, La. Family visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates, 1339 Jewell St.

Deacon Oliver is survived by his wife; Peggy Oliver, sons; Cecil (Betty) and Charles (Consuela), brothers; Lamar Swinney and Johnnie Ray Swinney, sisters; Josie Swinney Young and Mary Swinney Robinson, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
