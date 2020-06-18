Reverend Leslie CreelThe Reverend Leslie Creel went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 16, 2020. He was 97 years old. He was often called "the preacher" by his friends, church members, and even members of his family.He was privileged to preach the good news of Jesus Christ and see many lives changed during his ministry journey that would span over 50 years. He was ordained at the age of 18 and graduated from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He was honored to be the pastor of several churches throughout Louisiana, the last of which was the Salem Baptist Church in Plain Dealing until he retired in 1987.While in the seminary, he often worked at the Baptist Hospital in New Orleans to earn extra money. He met a young beautiful nurse there, Doris Anderson, and they became fast friends. They soon married and began a life-voyage that would last 75 years. He was father to a son, Andy Creel (Robbie), and was always supportive, a cheerleader, and a counselor to his son. He loved his grandchildren, Brad Creel and Amy Creel Reinke (Warren). He always offered words of encouragement and adoration. He treasured his great-grandchildren, Julian, Reed, Ashley, and Ryan, as he saw his heritage continue to another generation.He loved outdoor sports, especially LSU football, and enjoyed fishing or hunting with friends. Some say, he had a "green thumb", as he was known for raising a large vegetable garden, which he mostly gave away. He was a Mason. In his retirement years, he often would visit his childhood home, and think upon the great times he experienced with his family and friends. He was the first of four children of C.L. and Bessie Creel-Melba, Doris (Dot) and Charles and was born in Franklinton, Louisiana on October 28, 1922.He will be sorely missed. We will cherish every memory of him. We will remember his godly example. Above all, we will praise the God of grace who saved him; the Lord Jesus who came into this world to bear his sin on cavalry; who rose from the dead that we too might one day rise forth from the grave; who went into heaven to prepare a place for him; and who welcomed him there with the words "Well done, good, and faithful servant".Leslie was preceded in death by his parents, C.L. and Bessie Creel, his brother, Charles Creel and his sister, Melba Creel Bankston. He is survived by his loving wife, Doris; his son, Andy and wife Robbie; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sister, Doris (Dot); nieces; and nephews.Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. at the Centuries Memorial Chapel on Saturday, June 20, 2020, with a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the service at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Centuries Memorial Park will follow the service. Officiating the services will be Pastor Mike Stowell of First Baptist Keithville.