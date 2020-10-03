1/1
Lestreen Hinton
Lestreen Hinton

Shreveport - Graveside services for Lestereen "Les" Hinton, 92, will be held October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Old Pisgah Cemetery, 15192 LA-120, Marthaville, Louisiana. A visitation will be held the evening prior, October 8, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Kevin McClain. "Les" was born to David Sandifer and Rosa Carter Sandifer in Natchitoches, Louisiana on January 17, 1928 and passed away on September 30, 2020. After graduating from Marthaville High School, Les went on to begin a carrer at AT&T and later went on to be a housewife and cake baker. Les loved others with her whole heart and showed that gratitude by making cakes, cookies and candy for those in her life. Les enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her family, as well as taking trips with her sisters. Les is preceded in death by her husband, of 50+ years, George O. Hinton; daughter, Patricia Ann Fredieu Adams; son, George Edward Hinton along with 4 brothers and 4 sisters. She is survived by daughter, Linda Lewis; son, Christopher Hinton and wife, Beth; granddaughter, but more like a daughter, Ashley Hinton; adopted son, Kevin McClain and wife Heather; grandchildren, Gerry "Rusty" White, Angela Gramm, Teresa Verret, Kirk Copeland, Jiel Copeland, Michael Copeland, Shane McClain, Kevin McClain, Brandon Hinton, Hannah McClain, Michael McClain, Sarah McClain and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Rose-Neath Funeral Home for making this time a little easier.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
