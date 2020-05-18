|
|
Letty Flores Burns
Shreveport - Letty Flores Burns passed away in Shreveport, LA on May 18, 2020. A graveside service will be held for the family in Mansfield, LA, at the Mansfield Cemetery on Friday, May 22, at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Ronney Joe Webb, Minister of Family Life and Missions, First Baptist Church, Shreveport.
Letty was born in Mansfield, LA, to Roy L. Flores, Sr. and Dorothy Flores on November 25, 1923. She was employed in the DeSoto School Board Office for several years before marrying Edward C. Burns. They moved to Baton Rouge where she became an employee of Exxon Corp. They also lived in Chattanooga, TN, and in Ames, IA, where he completed his PhD. Later they returned to Baton Rouge where he was a professor at LSU and she was employed at the State Department of Education. She retired as an administrative officer.
Letty and her husband were members of the University Baptist Church, Baton Rouge for 40 years. In 1999, they moved to Shreveport and were members of the First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Dottye Flores of Vivian, LA; two nieces; five nephews; and great nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; parents; brothers, Roy L. Flores, Jr. and William S. Flores, Sr.; sister-in-law, Jane C. Flores; and a nephew, John G. Flores.
Pallbearers will be Thomas R. Flores, Sr., Dan E. Flores, William S. Flores, Jr., James C. Flores, and Thomas R. Flores, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Woody Smith and Edward R. Burns.
Heartfelt thanks are extended to the members of the First Baptist Church, the staff of the Glen Retirement Center, and Dr. Sally Ball and staff, as well as those who shared in the joy of her life. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 543 Ockley Dr., Shreveport, 71106 or to the .
Published in Shreveport Times from May 18 to May 20, 2020