|
|
Deacon Levernie " Buddy" Dallas
Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Deacon Levernie "Buddy" Dallas, 83, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at New Elizabeth MBC, 2332 Jewella Ave. Rev. Terrance Toney, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday at New Elizabeth MBC.
Deacon Dallas entered into eternal rest on September 6, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
He is survived by his wife Letha Rogers Dallas, sons; Luther, Sr., Melvin, Ronnie, and Rodney, daughter; Rita, 3 sisters, 20 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 13, 2019