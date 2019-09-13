Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Elizabeth MBC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
New Elizabeth MBC
2332 Jewella Ave.
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lincoln Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Levernie Dallas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deacon Levernie "Buddy" Dallas


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deacon Levernie "Buddy" Dallas Obituary
Deacon Levernie " Buddy" Dallas

Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Deacon Levernie "Buddy" Dallas, 83, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at New Elizabeth MBC, 2332 Jewella Ave. Rev. Terrance Toney, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday at New Elizabeth MBC.

Deacon Dallas entered into eternal rest on September 6, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

He is survived by his wife Letha Rogers Dallas, sons; Luther, Sr., Melvin, Ronnie, and Rodney, daughter; Rita, 3 sisters, 20 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Levernie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now