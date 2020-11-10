Lewis Edmond Dodson, Jr.Bossier City, LA - Funeral services celebrating the life of Lewis Edmond Dodson, Jr. will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, with Sheila Boyett officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in Centuries Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be held from 12:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service.Lewis was born on April 6, 1932 in Pickton, TX to Louis and Tommie Dodson and passed away on November 9, 2020 at the War Veterans Home in Bossier City, LA. Mr. Dodson honorably served his country in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant in the Korean War. He worked as a teacher at Picton High School and later was a surveyor all over the area for 10 years. Lewis enjoyed fishing and was an avid reader but most of all he loved his flower garden. He was a faithful member of Brookwood Baptist Church for over 35 years.He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 30 years, Lural Slay Dodson; siblings, Edith Derham, J. Carlyle Dodson, Bryant E. Dodson, and Dorothy Dodson; step-son, Dennis "Bo" Boyett and step-daughter, Linda Boyett Slay.Lewis is survived by his step-daughters, Judy Ewoldsen (Jim), and Grace "Lala" Owens (Mike); step-son, Dutch Slay (Tammy); daughter-in-law, Sheila Boyett; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Honoring Lewis as pallbearers will be Mike Owens, Alan Boyett, Wade Slay, Zak Slay, Cameron Slay, and Austin Smith.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation.The family will like to express their sincere appreciation to Taulese Freeman and Courtney Pritchard for all of their care.