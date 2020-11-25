Lillian C. Eckenrod
Bean Station, TN - Lillian C. Eckenrod, age 82, of Bean Station, Tennessee, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie M. Eckenrod; and son, Robert Eckenrod. She is survived by her children, Bonnie Eckenrod (Jim Carmichael), Kelly (Gary) Wilson, and Ronnie "Bubba" (Denise) Eckenrod. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28th at Westside Chapel Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Aaron Grey officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Shriner's Hospital
of Greenville, South Carolina. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown, Tennessee.