1/
Lillian C. Eckenrod
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian C. Eckenrod

Bean Station, TN - Lillian C. Eckenrod, age 82, of Bean Station, Tennessee, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie M. Eckenrod; and son, Robert Eckenrod. She is survived by her children, Bonnie Eckenrod (Jim Carmichael), Kelly (Gary) Wilson, and Ronnie "Bubba" (Denise) Eckenrod. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28th at Westside Chapel Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Aaron Grey officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Shriner's Hospital of Greenville, South Carolina. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown, Tennessee.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
3521 West Andrew Johnson
Morristown, TN 37814
(423) 586-1160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westside Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved