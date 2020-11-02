1/1
Lillian Cobb
Lillian Cobb

Shreveport - Lillian B. Cobb passed from this life on April 7, 2020 at the age of 77. A Memorial Mass for Lillian will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. John Berchmans Cathedral at 10:30 a.m., officiated by Fr. Peter B. Mangum, Rector of the Cathedral. Lillian was a lifelong resident of Shreveport and was a parishioner of St. John Berchmans Cathedral. She and her daughter, Sharon, were active in the music ministry in the Catholic church for 38 years, including singing in the

St. Cecilia Choir (Catholic Diocese Choir) together for over 20 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, David, Jr. and Albert; and her husband, Robert, to whom she was married for 48 years until his passing in 2009. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon L. Cobb. Lillian loved with her whole heart, and her faith, family, and music ministry were most important to her.






Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
