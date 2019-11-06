Services
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel of the Oaks of Louisiana
Lillian Rutledge Landsperger

Lillian Rutledge Landsperger Obituary
Lillian Rutledge Landsperger

Shreveport - Lillian Rutledge Landsperger, 90, passed away on Monday, November 4, after fighting bladder cancer. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 pm on Friday, November 8, in the Chapel of the Oaks of Louisiana.

Lillian's parents and family were from Molde, Norway. She is survived by her daughter, Connie Ewing; and son, Bo Rutledge; her adored grandchildren, Michael Ewing, Christopher Ewing, Rex Rutledge, Isabella Rutledge and Nash Rutledge; and great grandchildren, Corbin and Charlotte Ewing.

Lillian loved living in Shreveport, Louisiana all of her life. She was a graduate of Centenary College. She loved playing music especially the clarinet, attending the symphony concerts, and playing bridge with her joyful group of friends that shared a sisterhood for over 60 years. She was a charter member at East Ridge Country Club.

A retired Caddo Parish Special Education teacher, early years of teaching at Agnew Country Day were the best years. She was loved by her students and always loved reading books with her classes. She was a member of P.E.O. sisterhood promoting philanthropy, educational scholarships for women. She belonged to Chapter F that was formed in 1935. She was loved and enjoyed by her sisterhood.

Special thanks go to Dr. Richard Haynie and his staff as well as the staff at Southern Hospice Care. Also, to longtime friends, Lottie McGuire, Virginia Joiner and Shirley Rogers.

Lillian was an avid fan of the LSU Tigers football team and in her last days said "Geaux Tigers Beat Bama".
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
